How do you fancy winning a fantastic prize package to help you towards your special day? We have teamed up with The Woodman Inn and an array of wedding suppliers to offer one lucky couple in Huddersfield the chance to win a helping hand towards their dream wedding day worth almost £12,000!

Last year, Rachel and Jamie Clay scooped the wedding of their dreams with the Examiner. This year, it could be you.

The wedding would take place this year on Friday 16th November 2018. The helping hand you need towards your big day is waiting for you. Interested? Read on.

How it works

To be in with a chance of winning this unbelievable prize couples will need to collect tokens printed in The Huddersfield Examiner.

The couple with the most tokens will win a wedding package worth almost £12,000!

Get your friends, family, work colleagues and neighbours to help you in your mission to Win A Dream Wedding!

How to enter

All you need to do is fill out the registration form when it's live on Friday 16th March 2018. Registration closes on Sunday 1st April 2018.

- All couples who successfully register will appear in a special Win A Dream Wedding supplement on Saturday 14th April 2018 along with the all important tokens.

- Win A Dream Wedding tokens will be printed every day in The Huddersfield Examiner from Saturday 14th April to Saturday 12th May.

- The Finale Event will take place at The Woodman Inn at the end of May, where the winners will be announced. All couples, friends and family are invited to attend.

- The wedding must take place on Friday 16th November 2018.

Prizes

The Venue – The Woodman Inn

The iconic 18th century inn is located in a beautiful Yorkshire hamlet and makes a superb backdrop for your wedding pictures. The Woodman Inn is renowned for its good food, excellent service and cosy, intimate setting – what more could you ask for in a wedding venue?

The Woodman Inn boasts an award winning country inn, AA 4* accredited accommodation and a beautifully crafted function space. This year, the lucky couple will be hosting their wedding in the newly launched Thunderbridge Gardens, a beautiful setting in the Huddersfield countryside. The winning couple will receive the full wedding package for up to 80 guests including the wedding breakfast, evening buffet, resident DJ, the bridal suite, the option to reserve all accommodation on the day plus so much more.

The Bridal Gown – The Swanky Bride

In their fabulous boutique, brides discover a wonderful personal, comfortable and contemporary environment. The Swanky Bride team is small and dedicated to helping brides look for something that bit different.

The lucky bride will win an amazing designer bridal gown up to the value of £1,400.

The Rings – JPB Jewellery

JPB Jewellery is an independent company of designers and makers of fine jewellery, self contained and complete with its own workshop. The company founded in 1977, has a skilled and experienced team of jewellers whose creativity and talent goes towards producing unique bespoke designs and exquisite craftsmanship.

The lucky couple will win two bespoke wedding bands to the value of £1,000.

The Flowers – La Fleur

La Fleur offers simple, stunning and beautiful flowers with a modern twist for all occasions. Our lucky winning couple will receive a full floristry package to tie in with their wedding theme and style.

Venue Styling – Perfect Venue Dressing Yorkshire

This family owned business is passionate about their work and strive to deliver a service which is second to none. Their stylists aim to exceed all expectations in design and service, throughout the planning stage and beyond the event itself. Perfect Venue Dressing Yorkshire will design and dress the venue so that it stands out from the crowd, to WOW you and your guests, creating memories to be cherished forever.

The lucky couple will win a bespoke styling package to the value of £1,200.

Wedding Stationery – Silver Heart Design

Silver Heart Design create beautiful, bespoke, handmade wedding stationery. The lucky couple will win a full stationery package that includes save the dates, invitations, and place names.

The Cake – White Rose Cake Design

Jo at White Rose Cake Design makes beautiful modern wedding cakes and sugar flowers. Our winning couple will receive a bespoke three-tier cake to the value of £500.

Hair & Beauty – BB’s Hair and Beauty

BB’s Hair and Beauty will provide the lucky bride with a beauty package to make you look gorgeous on your big day. The prize includes hair and make up, bridal spray tan and a shellac manicure. The mother of the bride and bridesmaid will also be treated to a beauty and hair package to ensure everyone looks their best on the big day.

Photography – John Woods Photography

John Woods works from a portrait studio in Huddersfield’s Byram Arcade. John is qualified with both the Master Photographers Association and The Society of Wedding & Portrait Photographers. He has photographed hundreds of weddings both in this country and in Europe.

The prize includes the capture of your special day from start to finish capturing all the amazing moments. The lucky couple will also receive a wedding book and pen drive plus access to an online password protected gallery for friends and family to view your pictures.

Videography – Masterson Film

Jack Masterson creates bespoke wedding films that tell your unique story for you to relive your wonderful day. The lucky couple will win a full videography package, capturing all those special moments from sunrise until the last dance.

Terms and conditions apply.