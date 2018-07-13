The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Up to 200 Huddersfield Town fans will walk to the club’s game at Burnley to raise money in memory of World Cup legend Ray Wilson.

England World Cup-winning left-back Wilson died aged 83 in May. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2004.

The Wilson Walk, which will take place on Saturday October 6, will raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA ) and the Alzheimer’s Society, a charity close to the Wilson family’s hearts.

The walk will start from the John Smith’s Stadium and go through Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge on the way to Burnley’s Turf Moor ground.

Club ambassador Andy Booth said: “We are proud to be able to dedicate this year’s Walk for Pounds event to the memory of World Cup hero Ray Wilson and look forward to raising money for two very deserving charities in his honour.

“If you’re interested in doing the Walk I’d urge you to sign up as soon as possible and join us on this special event.”

Spaces are limited to 200 people and the registration fee is £25 which covers refreshments during the walk, a T-shirt and coach transfer back from Burnley after the game.

Those taking part are asked to raise a minimum of £100 which will be split equally between YAA and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Sign up at the club website www.htafc.com . The minimum age to take part is 14 and 14 and 15-year-olds must have parental consent.

Four previous Walk for Pounds events have raised more than £100,000 for the club’s ‘Keep It Up’ campaign.