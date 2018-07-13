The video will start in 8 Cancel

England's hopes of lifting the World Cup for the first time since 1966 are over.

But there are still plenty of sporting events and festivals left to enjoy this summer.

This weekend begins with a huge double header: Huddersfield Carnival takes places tomorrow (Saturday) followed by Little Mix's much anticipated show at John Smith's Stadium.

The following weekend there's a fine assortment of covers bands — including Adam Ant, Bowie, Pink and U2 tribute acts — when Wannasee returns to Greenhead Park on July 21.

The children will be buzzing when Thomas the Tank Engine visits the Kirklees Light Railway on the weekend of 21-22 July and 18-19 August.

There's also HuddsFest — headlined by Scouting For Girls — plus gins festivals, a wartime weekend and more.

Huddersfield Carnival 2018

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Thousands of people are expected to line the route as Huddersfield Carnival returns at the weekend.

The celebration of Caribbean culture returns to Huddersfield with two days of events on July 13 and 14.

It gets underway on Friday July 13 with the Midnight Glow Parade.

Revellers will dance in the streets celebrating freedom, friendship and the opening of carnival day parading through the town centre starting in Market Place at midnight.

Little Mix

The John Smith's Stadium hosts this concert, on Sunday 15 July, by this girl quartet which shot to fame by winning the eighth series of The X Factor.

Little Mix will be supported by 2017 X Factor winners RAK-SU and Australian sister trio Germein as part of the group's Summer Hits Tour 2018.

Some tickets are still left and can be bought from Ticketmaster .

Wannasee

(Image: Langley Photography)

Wannasee some of the world’s top tribute bands in action?

Then look no further than our corner of West Yorkshire.

The 2018 Wannasee Huddersfield festival of live music - the third of its kind - returns to Greenhead Park on Saturday 21 July with a line-up of everyone from Adam Ant and Bowie to Pink and U2.

Thomas the Tank Engine

Thomas is leaving Sodor behind and is choo-chooing his way to Kirklees .

Thomas and Friends will visit the Kirklees Light Railway this summer.

As well as Thomas, visitors can expect to see Emily, Percy, Toby and Mavis too.

The popular narrow gauge railway, at Clayton West , will welcome the Really Useful Engines from Sodor on 21-22 July and 18-19 August.

Get the gins in

The Gin Society is bringing 120 gins and Fentimans mixers to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on July 27 and 28.

There are three sessions: from 6pm to 10.30pm on Friday, then noon until 4.30pm and 6pm until 10.30pm on Saturday, all with a backdrop of vintage music. Tickets are from £8.50, if booked early.

Cannon Hall Farm, at Cawthorne , is a regular host of gin festivals and is planning it’s final event of the year on August 11.

It takes place from 6.30pm until 11.30pm in an outdoor setting, with hospitality marquee. There’s live music and food on offer as well as craft gins and other drinks.

Last wartime weekend of the summer

In nearby Uppermill, just across the border, The Yanks are Back in Saddleworth on August 11 and 12.

The festival lays claim to be the North’s longest-running wartime weekend, promising vintage vehicles, fashion and live entertainment. It takes place at Saddleworth School. Details from yanksarebackinsaddleworth.co.uk

HuddsFest

Scouting for Girls headline HuddsFest .

They have just been confirmed as the closing act for HuddsFest which will be held at Storthes Hall on Bank Holiday Monday, August 27.

The festival line-up includes 1980s Scottish brothers Hue & Cry who had hits such as classics like Labour Of Love, Looking Out For Linda and Violently!

There is also internationally loved reggae band Aswad who have been performing since 1973 and their big hits include Shine, Don’t Turn Around and Give a Little Love.

And don't forget...

England take on fellow semifinal loser Belgium in the third place playoff at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The last time England played a third place playoff in the World Cup was when the tournament was held in Italy in 1990.

England lost 2-1 to the host nation but we hope Gareth Southgate's team can beat the Belgians to take the bronze.