A new motorcycle show - complete with stunt performances, trade stalls and an afterparty - is set to be ‘the first of its kind’ in Huddersfield .

TAG Speed Motorcycle Show will roar into Lockwood at the Huddersfield Rugby Union Football Club pitches on Saturday August 25.

Organiser Thomas Greenwood said: “There isn’t really anything like this in Huddersfield.

“You have to go to Manchester or Leeds to get a motorbike show with everything we’re offering so this will be the first of its kind.”

Motorcycle stunt shows

The day runs from 10am to 5pm and three stunt shows from trial bike display team, Stunt Monkey, will be spread throughout.

Two daring riders will tackle obstacles such as the Cage Pyramids and the Turrets of Terror alongside commentary from a professional comedian.

What else is on?

Motorcycle traders, enthusiasts and manufacturers will be there with exhibition marquees as well as local food sellers with trade stalls.

Local food favourites Greedy Pig are set to be popular with their pulled pork stand.

There will, of course, be a beer tent on site too.

West Yorkshire Police will be there with two of their dirt bikes and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue will be presenting their ‘Biker Down’ workshop, which tells you what you should do if you find a crashed motorbike rider.

Enter your bike into competition

Visitors can even enter their own motorcycles into competitions on the day. There will be four categories; Best Street Bike, Best Sports Bike, Best Cruiser and TAG Speed Bike of the Day. The winner of each gets a trophy and a £20 prize - apart from the owner of the Bike of the Day, who will take home a £50 top prize.

The afterparty

Thomas explained that the afterparty, which starts at 6pm, is not going to be a rave.

He said: “The bar will stay open until 9pm and Pro Acoustics are coming down with two of their show cars to play the music.

“People can just stay behind and chill out.”

How much are tickets?

An adult ticket for the day costs £10 and a child - under 16 - is £5. You get a wristband which allows you unlimited access to both the day show and the afterparty. Visitors to just the afterparty will still have to pay full price.

Who are TAG Speed Motorsport Ltd - the company behind the show?

Thomas explained that he and his partner and co-organiser, Ashton Daley, have always been motorcycle enthusiasts.

They set up clothing brand, TAG Speed Motorsport Ltd, in January this year to “get out of our day jobs” and do what they love.

The show originated as a launch event for the company but Thomas said it has grown due to interest on social media and a demand for a motorcycle show in Huddersfield.

He said: “It was a mixed response at first. We had a lot of people saying it wouldn’t work and it took a long time to get anyone interested.

“When we first came up with the idea I contacted over 100 bike shops and it has taken me 6 months to fill the 23 pitches we have available on the site.

“Now, because of how much attention we have had on social media, it has taken off and people who turned us down originally want a spot in the show.

“It’s definitely aimed at bikers but there is something for everyone and children as well.”

For tickets head to: http://tagspeedmotorcycleshow.co.uk/tickets/