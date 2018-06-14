Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Legendary actor Ricky Tomlinson - who played slob dad Jim in the Royle Family - is coming to Huddersfield.

Comedian Ricky, 78, will pop into Huddersfield Parish Church’s summer celebration on Saturday before appearing at The Keys restaurant in the crypt that night .

His other credits include playing Bobby Grant in Brookside, Det Chief Insp Charlie Wise in Cracker and Mike Bassett in Mike Bassett England Manager.

The event will include a beer tent and be held both inside and outside St Peter’s Church in Huddersfield town centre.

There will be charity stalls, a bouncy castle, slide and children’s old fashioned races including egg and spoon. Other attractions include a teddy tombola and glitter tattoos for children, a tombola and bookstall.

The vicar of Huddersfield, the Rev Simon Moor, told how wider community organisations had been invited to join in with the day.

He said: “Inside the parish church there will be a dozen charity stalls to support - Kirkwood Hospice, The RSPCA, Age UK and the Forget-Me-Not Trust will all be present.”

The Rev Moor added: “Brookside and The Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson is appearing at The Keys restaurant in the crypt that night and will be doing a bit of a walk around at the beer festival before his show.

“During the day the bells at St. Peter’s will ring to advertise the day but not though for last orders!”