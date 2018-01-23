Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Looking for an evening out with a difference? Check out Megaslam Wrestling, coming to Cleckheaton Town Hall on Saturday, February 3.

The show offers the opportunity to see live wrestling and join in the fun by booing the bad guys, cheering the good guys and generally letting off steam.

It’s as much about theatrics and showmanship as it is about actual sport.

Fighters include current WWE UK stars Sam Gradwell and William Regal, as well as Leeds’ wrestler David ‘The Grafter’ Graves. Also featured will be the Megaslam Ladies and a Rumble Rampage, during which all the wrestlers are in the ring at the same time and the winner is the last man standing – everyone else having been thrown over the rope.

Cleckheaton Town Hall has hosted many of the big names in wrestling over the years, from Big Daddy to Giant Haystacks. This is the first time Megaslam, which runs up to 300 events a year, has visited the venue.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets are £10 and £15, with discounts for family groups, from megaslam.co.uk or kirklees.gov.uk