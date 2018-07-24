Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re looking for a free day out this summer then look no further than our local parks.

There’s everything from discovering the ruins of a magical castle and going on a bear hunt - based on a children’s favourite book - to taking a dip in a paddling pool and having a picnic.

Here’s our guide to what you can discover in Kirklees parks or parks within a short driving distance.

Beaumont Park, Huddersfield:

Huddersfield’s oldest public park where you can discover the ruins of the former Castle, which looks magical to young eyes, go on a bear hunt through the woodland, play in the children’s parks or just enjoy a picnic on the grass.

There are two play areas, including an adventure playground, miles of woodland walks, a central pond, waterfall and fountain (not for paddling).

The Visitor Centre is open Wednesday and Sunday 1pm to 3.30pm (4pm in summer).

Forthcoming events: Yorkshire Gala Day, July 29, midday-5pm: there will be donkey rides, a fun fair, dog show, games, plant stall, cake stall and more. The LB Brass Band will be providing entertainment from 1-5pm at the Bandstand and the Visitor Centre will be open for refreshments. The Friends of Beaumont Park update their web pages with events http://www.fobp.co.uk/

Location: Beaumont Park Road. Parking is available on surrounding roads, the upper part of the park on the main drive is ok for wheelchair access but the lower parts are steep and the paths are difficult. The visitor centre has wheelchair access and a disabled toilet but is only open at certain times.

Greenhead Park, Huddersfield:

The busiest of Huddersfield’s parks, there’s several play areas for children to explore. One play area features a large tube slide and a zip-line which are both popular with older children. Nearby there’s an enclosed play area for younger children that features swings and a slide, with a third area with a climbing frame and other play equipment.

There are two cafes, a skate park, tennis courts, bowling greens and the miniature railway (not open all the time). There’s also a paddling pool, a pond and plenty of space for picnics.

Forthcoming events: Sunday August 12, Sounds of Summer in Greenhead Park at the bandstand, 2-4pm, Slaithwaite Band will be bringing the summer season of free concerts organised by the Friends of Greenhead Park to a grand finale.

Location: Trinity Street, Huddersfield. There’s some free on-street parking is free but be careful as some areas are permit only for residents. There’s a pay-and-display car park behind The Park cafe at the bottom of the park.

Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury:

There’s an adventure playground, museum, formal lawns, greenhouse, café, sports facilities, walled wildflower garden and an ornamental lake.

Location: Crow Nest Park, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury.

Ravensknowle Park, Huddersfield:

There are climbing frames and swings for children of all ages, as well as a zip wire and some goal posts.

It’s also next door to the Tolson Museum which offers plenty of options to explore and learn more about our history.

Location: Wakefield Road, Huddersfield.

Dewsbury Country Park:

With events like the Woodland Playscheme for children 8-12 years, enjoy activities such as den building, woodland crafts and campfire cooking.

Location: Dewsbury Country Park, Park Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, is located on the former Lower Spen Valley Landfill site between Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury Moor and Heckmondwike.

Manor Heath Park, Halifax:

(Image: AdamKR/Flickr)

There are swings, slides, round-abouts and climbing frames for children of all ages. There is also a watery play area with taps, dams and channels to play with as well as a cafe. It’s also home to The Jungle Experience, children will love looking at the giant butterflies, terrapins, fish and quails. £1 entrance fee. Under fives free.

Location: Manor Heath Road, Halifax. Free on-street parking in some areas (time restrictions may apply). Parking meters on some streets.

Shibden Park, Halifax:

The play area has toddler play equipment, swings, cable ride, covered slide and climbing frame for the more adventurous. The equipment is designed to be inclusive for all, enabling children in wheelchairs to ride on the roundabout and play amongst their peers. There’s also a boating lake, cafe and Shibden Hall to explore.

Location: Godley Lane, Halifax. Pay and display parking charges apply at all Shibden Park car parks: 9am to 6 pm daily (except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day) 30 pence per hour, £1 all day.

Oakwell Hall, Birstall:

There are two adjacent play areas. One is a fenced in space designed for younger children and children with additional needs with swings, slides and roundabouts. Beyond this is a second play area designed for older children offering more adventurous play experiences in a woodland setting.

Picnic areas, visitor centre including shop, Elizabethan manor house, countryside centre, nature trail, 110 acres of Green Flag Award winning country park to explore, sculptures, Yorkshire in Bloom Gold Award winning period gardens.

Location: Nutter Lane, Birstall.