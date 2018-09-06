Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our round up of the best things to do and see this week includes a 48 mile run from Malham to Marsden that will raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support.

But that's not all - check out what else is going on with our 'what's on this week' guide, below.

Alzheimer's Grand Concert, Saturday 8

Alzheimer's Research UK support group Huddersfield presents a concert at St Bartholemew's Church in Meltham.

Starting at 7.15pm the running order includes The Brilliant Lindley Children's Choir, led by Alison North MBE, and 'Meltham's own Queen of song' Stephanie Ball.

There will be a bar and a raffle and tickets can be bought for £7 from the Flower Box in Meltham, by calling 01484 850771, or on the door.

Malham to Marsden Challenge, Saturday 8

Marsden Racers have organised a 48 mile run from Malham to Marsden to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support.

The challenge begins at 6am from Malham and the team are aiming to complete it in 12 hours. But it is not just for experienced runners - people of all abilities are invited to join in a leg or two to raise awareness and money. The full route can be found at https://www.plotaroute.com/route/600288

Return of the Redcoats, Saturday 8 to Sunday 9

The 18th Century will spring to life at Oakwell Hall in Birstall when the Queen Anne Regiment set up a military camp on the rear lawn.

Visitors to the hall between 11am and 4pm on both days will be able to watch displays of military drills and weaponry, including the firing of muskets, during this Living History weekend.

Access to the demonstrations will be through the hall and are included within the normal hall admission prices of adult £3.50, child £1 and families £8. Tickets need to be purchased on the day from the visitor shop.

Exploding Huddersfield Walk, Sunday 9

Delve into Huddersfield’s violent past with local historian Chris Marsden as he takes you on a tour of sites of explosions caused by gunpowder, gas, chemicals and fireworks. Meet at the Harold Wilson Statue in St George’s Square at 2.30pm.

This is a free event and is part of the Kirklees Heritage Open days Weekends 2018.

@Piano Music Festival, Sunday 9

The first of three classical music concerts with a twist will take place on Sunday afternoon at The Civic Hall in Slaithwaite.

Netherton pianist, Christopher Pulleyn, who will accompany musical performers at the &Piano Music Festival - hence the name.

Doors open at 3.30pm and tickets range from £5 to £20, depending on your age and how many nights you want to book for, from www.andpiano.eventbrite.co.uk

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Biker Bird, Wednesday 12

Find out about the two-wheeled adventures of a Biker Bird at Tolson Museum's monthly tea and cake social afternoon.

Hard on the heels of the annual Motorbike Show at the museum in Ravensknowle Park, on Wakefield Road, this talk will prove biking is not just for boys.

For further information contact Tolson Museum on 01484 223240, or Ann Denham, chair of the Friends, by calling 01484 425708 or emailing ann.denham3@gmail.com