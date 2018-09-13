Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Must-see events in and around Huddersfield this week include one of the best rock tribute acts in the UK and a potentially 'explosive' revelation about Britain's most famous UFO encounter.

Piano Concert at The Civic in Slaithwaite - Friday

The second &Piano concert will celebrate some of the best classical instrumental pieces, played by renowned local musicians.

Concert organiser Chris Pulleyn will be joined by the leader of Slaithwaite's very own Philharmonic Orchestra, Michelle Northam, on her violin and his Opera North colleague, Jenny Martins, on piano.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the concert will finish at around 9pm. Tickets can be bought from www.andpiano.eventbrite.co.uk

Meatloaf tribute at Cannon Hall - Saturday

He's a real deadringer for Meatloaf! One of the UK's top tribute acts, Craig Halford, began on stars in their eyes 12 years ago. He will be appearing at Cannon Hall Farm, backed by a live six-piece band.

The compared show starts at 7pm and isn't expected to finish until around 11.15pm. Tickets cost £16.95 (inc booking fee) from www.cannonhallfarm.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/16235?catID=14353&

'It's A Knockout' in aid of Kirkwood Hospice - Saturday

A day of inflatable fun, foamy chaos and team competition is coming to Huddersfield this September.

Groups of 10 will go head to head in a series of challenges and crazy games at the DRAM Sports and Community Centre in Dalton (HD5 9RP).

Registration costs £100 per team and each team is encouraged to try to raise £600 sponsorship. If you've left it too late to take part it's probably as much fun laughing at the contestants anayway.

UFO Conference in Holmfirth - Saturday and Sunday

A former United States Airforce patrol officer who witnessed the Redlesham Forest incident - dubbed 'Britain's Roswell' - will reveal 'explosive new information' at the Holmfirth UFO Conference at Holmfirth Civic Hall (HD9 3AS).

Gary Heseltine, who organises the annual conference, said: "Steve did a three hour, in-depth, interview with me and in that we found new information that could be important for the case."

Tickets for the two day event cost £34 for one day or £68 for both from www.ufotruthmagazine.co.uk/2018-holmfirth-conference

Teletubbies Live at Victoria Theatre - Saturday and Sunday

Tickets are still available for the first ever Teletubbies Lve show designed specifically for children aged two and younger. The minimum recommended age is six months for this live performance at Victoria Theatre Halifax full of songs and features from the TV show.

Tickets cost either £18.75 or £15.75 depending on your seat but children aged two or younger get in for free with a paying adult. They can be bought from www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/teletubbies-live