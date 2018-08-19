The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thousands turned out for today’s annual show in Mirfield.

The popular event was packed from people from miles around, with plenty going on from a build-a-scarecrow contest to a baking competition.

The event also featured the regular agricultural show occurrences, with a sheep show and flower and vegetable exhibits.

Chairman Jonathan Evans said: “It’s been fantastic. The morning was a slow start what with the weather but we got to the lunchtime speeches and the crowds recovered. We think we had about 8,000 people through the gates.

“The sun came out and people really enjoyed themselves. A big thank you to everyone who turned up, it really was fantastic to see everyone come together and have a great time.”

The event’s Best In Show Dog award went to Hungarian Vizla Oscar, who was pictured looking pleased as punch with owners Georgia and Rosie Thompson.

Other exploits at the show included a fun banana-eating contest which young visitors took part in, and a tug-of-war.