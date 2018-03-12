Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the biggest names in children’s entertainment is coming to West Yorkshire.

Justin Fletcher, the man behind hits including Justin’s House, Gigglebiz and Something Special’s Mr Tumble, is bringing Justin’s Band to the Victoria Theatre in Halifax.

He will perform in two shows on Saturday March 31 at 11am and 3pm.

The theatre says: “Are you ready to be part of Justin’s Band?

“Because BAFTA award winning actor Justin Fletcher is going on a Musical Adventure and we would love you to come and play along with the band!

“Justin’s Band is a brand new show for 2018.

“Join Justin and his friends on a musical journey singing lots of songs and learning about musical instruments along the way.

“There will be bags of fun and laughter and lots of live music from Justin’s Band.”

Tickets are priced from £16.75 and available at victoriatheatre.co.uk/victoria/whats-on/justins-band