More than 4,000 performers took part in this year’s Mrs Sunderland Festival, making it one of the largest events of its kind in the country.

The annual competition attracted 400 vocalists and there were more entries from junior, youth and adult choirs than ever before.

Highlights of the Mrs Sunderland Festival 2018 show how all-inclusive the event has become. They included a massed voices workshop for adults, resulting in a performance of songs from operas; a Dark Horse Theatre session for 100 children with special needs; a day of music and song for 800 primary school youngsters; and entries in speech and drama from children as young as five years.

According to Ann Talboys, Festival Administrator: “The festival has incorporated three major concerts and overall has been an amazing and eclectic mix of performances. It is organised by a brilliant group of volunteers who work tirelessly to make sure the festival runs smoothly and they are supported by internationally-recognised adjudicators and accompanists.”

The spectacular last night concert of the festival, which showcases major trophy winners in a variety of classes, featured the 2018 Kirklees Young Musician of the year, pianist Henry Cash; Humorous verse ( year 4 and under), Henry Preece; Piano Solo Chopin, Yuan Xu; String Solo, Xiana Harran; German Leider, Catie Sambrook; and The magic of Walt Disney, Tom Davies.

Plans are already being made for 2019, which will be the 130th festival and the bicentenary of the birth of Mrs Sunderland, the famous

Victorian soprano and original inspiration for the festival.