Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new season of the popular lunchtime organ recitals in the historic Halifax Minster begins on Thursday, March 1, when visitors can enjoy a concert by Wakefield Cathedral organist Tom Moore as well as sandwiches, home-made cakes and hot or cold drinks.

The recitals start at 1pm and entry is free. Refreshments are served from 12.15pm.

Future concerts will be given by organists from both the UK and as far away as Germany. Minster organist Graham Gribbin says the church’s fine Harrison organ attracts distinguished organists from all over Europe.

Highlights of the new season include a special recital by Dr Simon Lindley of Leeds Cathedral, plus songs from the show, on Thursday, May 1. However, recitals will take place on a weekly basis until the end of June.

For details of the programme visit halifaxminster.org.uk and search for ‘music’.

To find out more about concerts, live music, theatre, plus food and drink festivals visit our what's on page by clicking here