One of Britain's biggest climbing centres is to open in West Yorkshire.
With 32 separate climbs Clip n Climb will be one of the biggest of its kind in the UK.
And it's not just about climbing.
The colourful centre, which opens on May 26, includes fun stuff for families and non-climbers.
Clip n Climb, at the Tristram Centre, Brown Lane West, Leeds, includes a white-knuckle nine-metre vertical drop slide, a 'stairway to heaven', an astro ball and other stuff for children and adults.
The premises will also feature a licensed bistro, called Woodpeckers, with 70 covers including a private function room, reports LeedsLive.
There you can enjoy pasta, pizza, cakes and cookies plus hot and cold drinks.
There are Clip n Climb centres open across the UK including in Ilkley, Preston, Blackpool, Liverpool, Chester, Derby and Nottingham.
Clip n Climb
These are the different climbs you can take on at the new attraction coming to Leeds:
- Amazing
- Big Cheese
- Circuit Breaker
- Checkerplate
- Cornered
- Dry Ice
- Detonator
- Triffid
- Lightning Crack
- Sky Scraper
- Spaghetti Junction
- Speed Climb
- Time Traveller
- H-Combo
- Face to Face
- Jungle Gym
- Twister
- Astro Ball
- Stairway to Heaven
- Vertical drop
For more information visit the Clip n Climb Leeds website .
David Robinson, director of Clip n Climb Leeds, said: "We are thrilled to be opening the north's largest Clip n Climb.
“It's always a hit with adults and children alike and a great venue for parties as well - it never fails to tire them out.
“We have professional climbers, education groups and people who have never climbed in their life before, the attraction is huge.”
The centre will also offer support for disabled climbers and run fitness classes.
Prices
Children (aged between for and 16) £12.50