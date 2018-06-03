There will be dancing in the streets on Sunday, June 10, when the Penistone Mayor’s Parade passes through the town.
A ‘Magic of the Musicals’ themed parade launches the annual gala day with a procession down the High Street from noon until 12.20pm.
The gala itself, at the Penistone Showfield, is open until 5pm and will offer everything from a real ale, prosecco and gin bar to donkey rides, a dog show and entertainment in the marquee.
Entrance to the gala is £3.50 for adults and free for children under 16.
New for 2018 is a Kids Fun Zone with laser quest, base jump slides and trampolines. Tickets are £5 for unlimited access to the activities and can be booked from penistonegala.co.uk