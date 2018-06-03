Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be dancing in the streets on Sunday, June 10, when the Penistone Mayor’s Parade passes through the town.

A ‘Magic of the Musicals’ themed parade launches the annual gala day with a procession down the High Street from noon until 12.20pm.

The gala itself, at the Penistone Showfield, is open until 5pm and will offer everything from a real ale, prosecco and gin bar to donkey rides, a dog show and entertainment in the marquee.

Entrance to the gala is £3.50 for adults and free for children under 16.

New for 2018 is a Kids Fun Zone with laser quest, base jump slides and trampolines. Tickets are £5 for unlimited access to the activities and can be booked from penistonegala.co.uk