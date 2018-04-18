The video will start in 8 Cancel

This spot of amateur surgery isn't for the fainthearted.

But if you've ever fancied a go at a lifesaving operation Anatomy Lab Live might be for you.

You don't need as much as a first aid certificate to take part but the event is primarily aimed at people studying anatomy and practising healthcare professionals.

But if you have an interest in the human body and science you will still be welcome.

The event, which will be touring venues across the North including Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester, features a fully functioning state-of-the-art operating theatre where would-be medics must attempt corrective surgery on a gravely sick 'patient'.

Obviously you won't be doing it alone and experienced medics will be on-hand to show you how it's done.

Oh...and there's two-course meal provided before as you'll need plenty of brain food for the tricky task ahead.

Anatomy Lab Live comes to The Village Hotel, Ashton-under-Lyne, near Manchester, on January 26; Leeds Hilton Hotel, on February 15 and Sheffield Hilton Hotel, on February 16.

Tickets, starting at £70, are available here .

Ticket holders will then watch human anatomist Samuel Piri and his team take a scalpel to the patient's chest, where surgery will then begin.

Guided by Mr Piri and his clinical team, guests will work their way through a systematic dissection of the human body, attempting a variety of surgical techniques.

Mr Piri told LeedsLive : "We're really excited to be back with the surgery tour in 2019.

"We’ve worked hard to respond to everybody’s feedback and requests and the ‘The Surgery’ is definitely going to be exciting - a perfect blend of infotainment that will promise an unforgettable night like never before."