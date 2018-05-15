Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The disastrous partition of the Indian sub-continent seven decades ago caused the deaths of 1m people and the largest mass-migration in history, with some of those driven out of their homes eventually seeking a new life in Britain.

Huddersfield was one of the industrial towns welcoming immigrant labour in the post-war years of the late 1940s and many refugees from India and Pakistan came here for work. But the back stories of these post-partition settlers have remained largely untold – until now.

However, on Tuesday, May 22, the film A New Life in Huddersfield – Memories About Partition and Migration will give a voice to eight men and two women who were affected by the historical division. The living history film, made by community arts organisation Let’s Go Yorkshire and the result of a heritage project entitled #TheWhiteLine, is premiering at the University of Huddersfield’s Heritage Quay.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mandeep Samra, project manager, says Partition – when India was divided into a Hindu state and a Muslim state (Pakistan) – is a topic rarely discussed in Asian households. She explained: “When I started the project most of the people I spoke to had never shared their stories before. They didn’t talk about it. I think they wanted to move on collectively because it was such an horrific and traumatic time and the tragedy was everybody’s. Although I did come across one lady, who was interviewed for the film, who had shared her story with her children because she believed it was really important.

“What the older generation did talk about was how harmoniously they lived before Partition, going into each other’s houses and celebrating together. But it descended into barbarism and a lot of people lost everything they had. There was even an impact on people living on the ‘right’ side of the line.”

Mandeep believes that many British Asians will have Partition stories in their own family histories – as she herself has. She said: “My dad was four or five at Partition. It wasn’t until I did this project that I realised I come from a refugee family. My parents are Sikh and my grandparents moved from the West Punjab, now Pakistan, to the Punjab, now in India, and then to Britain.

“One of the ironies of Partition is that a line is drawn by the British Empire and communities are split; then young men from both communities arrive here in Huddersfield and re-align and re-connect. I asked people ‘would you have migrated here if it wasn’t for partition?’ and they said ‘probably not’. Most of those who left their homes thought they would be able to go back but, of course, they never could.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A total of 22 people were interviewed to gather material for the film and ten, from both Sikh and Muslim communities, were chosen to tell their stories in person on camera. Among them is a man whose family originally lived in the Punjab but moved to what is now Pakistan after WW2. Mandeep explains: “His father had fought in the British Army during the war and, as a reward, he was given some land in Pakistan. Then after Partition he was forced to leave.”

Because Partition happened so long ago, many survivors are now extremely elderly and those who were children at the time only have memories of being told about the historical events.

Oral historian Mandeep, who came up with the idea of capturing their stories for posterity, was also behind a theatrical project, Drawing the Line, in Huddersfield last year to mark the 70th anniversary of partition in 2017. Survivors’ experiences, she says, are important for the historical record and should not be forgotten.

A New Life in Huddersfield, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, is mostly in English, but there are subtitles for the stories of two Punjabi speakers. After the showing in Huddersfield the film is being screened at Loughborough University and donated to the Yorkshire Film Archive in York. Recordings of survivor interviews are also being deposited at Heritage Quay.

Dave Smith, Public Engagement Officer at Heritage Quay, says: “We are really proud to be working with Let’s Go Yorkshire to help them provide a legacy for this project. Being able to hear history direct from those who experienced it is very special, particularly when the stories are so important.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“We can’t wait for researchers to come and use the interviews for their own work. One of the key things is that anyone can come and do that, you don’t have to be a member of the university. Our collections are open to everyone to use and there’s no charge.”

The film will be available to upload from both the Yorkshire Film Archive and the Let’s Go Yorkshire website in August. The premiere is to have a short introduction by Iqbal Hussain from The National Archives, who will present material about partition using archive records. The premiere starts at 3pm and is open to the general public.

*The partition of India into India and Pakistan happened on August 17, 1947, and followed the independence of the sub-continent from Britain earlier in the month. (It is the subject of Salman Rushdie’s novel Midnight’s Children). A British lawyer, who had never visited India, drew the line, now known as the Radcliffe Line, that divided the two countries, using old maps and with no knowledge of the land or its people. The intention was to create a Hindu state in India and a Muslim state in Pakistan, but many communities were divided, resulting in a migration of around 18m people across the border to join their religious majority. There was a complete breakdown of law and order, which the newly-created governments could not control. The effects of Partition are still being felt today and there is still religious migration across the border and persecution on both sides.