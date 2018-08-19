Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Real Housewives of Cheshire star added some glamour to the glitzy opening of a beauty salon in Lepton.

Ampika Pickston was the celebrity guest at the launch party of Castle Hair & Beauty on Monday.

One of the biggest characters and an original cast member on the reality TV show, flamboyant Ampika’s relationships were the main focus of her storylines.

As well as enjoying a successful television career, Ampika is the owner of her own salon.

The professionally trained hairdresser runs Opium Hair and Beauty spa in Cheshire.

The salon often featured on the show and is regularly frequented by the rich and famous.

Ampika officially opened Castle Hair & Beauty to a crowd of over 150 guests.

It is the first salon in Huddersfield to offer the Skinny Revolution weight loss treatments, a slimming plan devised by Ampika.

In addition the evening celebrated the launch of the exclusive hair brand Ampika Lox into the salon, also created by Ampika herself.

Zoe Bilous, who runs the Wakefield Road salon with Eve Casson, said: “Ampika was lovely, really down to earth and nice.

“The launch night went extremely well and we had some comments about how fantastic the salon looks.”

The salon offers a full range of hair and beauty treatments alongside non-surgical treatments.