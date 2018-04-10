Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major dog festival is to be held near Outlane.

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District branch is staging its second annual event ‘Pooch Fest’ in conjunction with Calderdale Council in Stainland Park on Sunday, April, 22 from 11am to 3pm.

Events co-ordinator Fay Gibbons said: “Last year was a huge success and once gain we’ll have lots of fun activities on the day with a fun dog show, have-a-go agility ring and plenty of interesting stalls and games for everyone to enjoy.”

The branch hopes the event will help to raise awareness and vital funds for local animals in need and also aims to help educate local dog owners on the importance of cleaning up after them.

Fay added: “We’re delighted to have our friends at Environmental Health who will be attending on the day and handing out free doggy bags. We’re hoping this will help to prevent fouling on the grounds of Stainland Park and also keep the local space clean and safe for all of the Stainland community to enjoy while having fun enjoying all of the festivals fun activities.”

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch are a self-funding branch of the National RSPCA, responsible for raising money locally to support its animal welfare work.

Its main aim is to rehabilitate unwanted, abandoned and abused animals and find them loving, permanent homes.

The charity relies on public donations to keep its animal centre open.