Wressle Castle doesn't appear on tourism websites and it's seldom part of a tourist's itinerary.

Because it's on private land the castle, which is within an hour's drive of Huddersfield, isn't open to the public very often.

But Wressle Castle has an interesting and sometimes bloody history.

It was built in the late 14th century by Sir Henry Percy, of the powerful Percy family, who rose up against King Henry IV during a rebellion.

Sir Henry, aka Harry Hotspur, was beheaded after losing the Battle of Shrewsbury in 1403.

But the castle was eventually given back to the Percy family in 1471. It was refurbished by Henry Percy, 5th Earl of Northumberland, and brought up to the standards expected of a then royal building.

King and infamous wife murderer Henry VIII stayed there for a few days.

It now belongs to the Falkinghams, a farming family who bought the land, where the castle lies, in 1957.

It opens a few times a year and while there are no dates scheduled you can check Wressle Castle's official website for future opening dates.

Robert Falkingham said: “It was difficult watching the castle decay so I looked for sources of funding to consolidate the ruins.”

Here's a bit more about the castle

Following Sir Thomas's death the castle was handed back to his family.

Henry Percy embarked on a huge refurbishment. As the castle flies by while you stare out of the train window, it is worth noting the stories of that unassuming ruin.

“Henry Percy was known as Henry the Magnificent and he was one of the richest men in England at the time,” Mr Falkingham.

“He fell in love with a certain Anne Boleyn but his parents did not approve as she was beneath him.

“Of course, she went on to marry Henry VIII and Henry was forced to be on the jury who condemned her to death.”

Today it belongs to the Falkingham family who bought the land on which it sits in 1956.

After the Percy family once more backed a failed rebellion, the Crown gained control and Henry VIII stayed there for three nights in 1541.

The building that now stands is just on quarter of what was Wressle Castle and the building’s demise began during the English Civil War when it was garrisoned by Parliamentarians.

“The castle was damaged during the war and the king ordered it all be demolished except for the south wing which we see today which was used as a manor house,” Mr Falkingham said.

The remaining Wressle Castle was not used much by the Percy family thereafter and was occupied by tenant farmers.

The final death knell for the castle came in 1796 when one such tenant farmer decided to try and burn the soot from the chimney but ended up setting fire to the whole building. Wressle Castle has remained a ruin ever since.

The ruins gradually became overgrown and fell into an increasingly desperate state of disrepair - until a few years ago.

Historic England - formerly English Heritage - considered the castle to be a ‘building at risk’, but thanks to a two-year restoration project spearheaded by Mr Falkingham, it has been removed from the list.

“I’d been seeking funding to help restore and preserve it for a number of years, but not had much success,” he said. “Wressle Castle was overgrown and the stonework was crumbling so badly I feared that some sections were going to break away.”

He turned to Natural England’s Higher Level Stewardship scheme and, together with grants from Historic England and The Country Houses Foundation, made it possible for him to hire the services of Historic Property Restoration, a specialist building restoration firm based in North Shields.

The castle originally comprised of four ranges set around a central courtyard, with a tower at each corner and a gatehouse tower in the eastern wall, facing Wressle village. It was surrounded by a moat, gardens and a deer park to the north.

Work was completed in 2016 when the grounds were cleared, along with what remains of the moat.

Information boards have been put in place to explain the castle’s history and show visitors how it would have looked when the entire structure was still standing and occupied by the Percy family.

“This building is something we feel responsible for and watching it decay was not nice,” he said.

“We have been able to pin the unstable parts of the building and now it will happily stand for another 100 years,” he said. “This is something we are very proud of.

“The building has a wonderful history and I found out even more when we started the restoration project.

“I would love to go back to the 15th century to see how the castle looked in its heyday; it must have been magnificent.”

As part of the deal with Historic England, there are four public open days each year with the final two for 2018 take place this weekend (Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15).

“The first open day attracted around 1,300 over the weekend,” Mr Falkingham said, “but it has quietened down since and the last one in June had about 400 visitors.

“While the building is really a shell, there is a spiral staircase and massive fireplaces. The toilets are also interesting and were the most modern of their kind at the time.”