Stage 4 of the Tour de Yorkshire 2018 will whizz through Calderdale on Sunday, May 6, after departing from the new-look Piece Hall in Halifax .

An entire day of activities is planned at the historic venue to celebrate one of the UK’s largest cycling events.

Gates open at 9am when riders enter the courtyard to sign on at the podium used for the Tour de France. Visitors will get the chance to meet their sporting heroes and see their bikes before the race begins.

Riders leave the Piece Hall under starter’s orders at 12.10pm to travel up the Calder Valley on the A 646 towards Hebden Bridge. Before leaving Halifax they’ll travel around the edge of Manor Heath Park and through King Cross. After the ‘Cote de Hebden Bridge’, at around 12.36pm, they will tackle the first steep climb of the fourth stage, an ascent that takes in the cobbled main street of the picturesque Bronte village Haworth.

In previous years the race has crossed parts of Kirklees and Huddersfield, but this year it will take in Leeds, Doncaster, Halifax and the Yorkshire Dales as far north as Masham and Middleham. Calderdale has featured in Le Tour three times since The Grand Depart of 2014 when the 101st Tour de France started in Leeds.

This year’s Stage 4, named the Yorkshire Terrier Stage, goes from the Calder Valley to Keighley, Skipton, Grassington, Kettlewell, Masham and Pateley Bridge and ends in Leeds. It’s a challenging 89 kms covering some of Yorkshire’s most scenic and undulating countryside. Riders are expected to take around five hours to complete the section.

While many will line the route to cheer on the riders, others can follow the action on a giant screen in the Piece Hall. The venue has also planned a day of cycling-themed activities, with entertainment in the afternoon from six-piece Halifax-based swing and jive band Jump, Jive and Wail; circus and comedy performer Circus Fudge; and ukulele player Gary “Gacko” Bridgens. Entry is free but will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

The Piece Hall has cafes, restaurants, disabled access and toilet facilities.

Parts of Halifax will be closed to traffic from 6am on the day of the race, so visitors to the town are advised to use public transport or visit thepiecehall.co.uk/events for travelling advice.