Shire horses, hounds and spectacular birds of prey will be among the attractions at the annual Honley Show on Saturday.

The gates will open at 8.30am at the Farnley Tyas showground for a full day of family entertainment.

Action in the main ring starts from 10am and will have a very “horsey” feel this year with events including a dressage display and two appearances by the Robinson’s Brewery Shire horses and dray.

The highlight of the 97th Honley Show will be the Grand Parade at 4pm featuring the champions and reserve champions in a variety of livestock classes.

Other attractions in the main ring will include axe-throwing, birds of prey, hounds and tractors.

Elsewhere on the showground there will be a fun Dog Show with the Springers Dog Club, a chance to meet ferrets and alpacas, a Punch and Judy show and children’s activities including trampolines, donkey rides, face painting, a climbing wall, quad bikes, bouncy castles and inflatable slides.

The show will also include a variety of trade stands while the Countryside tent will feature stick making and a competition to guess the name of the sheep.

Ticket prices on the gate are adults £12 and children £3. There is no charge for children aged under five.

To find the showground, navigate to Farnley Tyas, HD4 6UW and follow the road signs. Signs closer to the show field will direct motorists to one of the car parks.

A free bus service will run from Moor Bottom, opposite Trinity Church in Honley village, every 20 to 30 minutes starting at 9am. The last buses will leave the show site by 6pm.