Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

it’s sometimes said that tribute acts are more entertaining than the originals.

Certainly they try hard to capture the looks and sounds of the biggest names in rock and pop and offer audiences the chance to experience an evening with artistes as they were in their heyday and who either no longer tour or are no longer with us.

Coming up in our region for spring are six of the biggest names of all – from Abba to Frankie Valli.

Simon and Garfunkel, Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax: Thursday, March 1.

Sounds of Simon is a tribute to the songwriting of Paul Simon, probably one of the 20th century’s most influential musicians. The show covers songs from his time with Art Garfunkel as well as his solo career. Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

ABBA, Cleckheaton Town Hall: Saturday, March 3.

The Swedish foursome spawned perhaps the largest number of tribute bands – possibly because of the huge number of hits they had and their extreme ‘catchiness’. This evening of harmonies and spangly costumes should have everyone singing along. It starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £22.50 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: Thursday, March 8.

Big Girls Don’t Cry is the title of the show that celebrates the music of this iconic band from New Jersey. The hits keep coming. Oh What A Night it should be. Concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £26.75 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Magic of Motown, Huddersfield Town Hall: Friday, March 9.

Not just a single tribute, but this musical evening packs in 40 back-to-back classics of the Motown genre. It’s a fast-paced show with glittering costumes and dazzling dance moves. It starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £24.50 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

Elvis Presley, Huddersfield Town Hall: Saturday, March 17.

Starring and produced by Elvis performer Chris Connor, with his 12-piece live band The Steels and backing harmonies from The Sweet Harmonies, The World Famous Elvis Show is one for those who still mourn the King. Concert begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are £23.50, booking details as above.

Whitney Houston, Huddersfield Town Hall: Saturday, May 12.

Queen of the Night pays tribute to the late great Whitney, whose fans will always love her. She was one of the most-awarded female singers of all time. The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £23, booking details as above.