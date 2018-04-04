Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colourful works by four artists from the Huddersfield area are brightening up the foyer and walls of the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield.

The show, Burgeon, by Matthew Evans, Efosa Uwadiae, Gianni Morganti and Michelle Bomber, can be seen until Saturday, April 14.

It features works spanning several decades and shows the artists’ development. A majority of the paintings are by Matthew Evans, from Brighouse, a former president of Huddersfield Art Society.

He is celebrating his 50th birthday this year and says the exhibition was an opportunity to look back at his artistic career.

He added: “I have been painting since I was a teenager and I have works in the show from the past 20 odd years. The idea behind the title of the exhibition was something growing and developing, as our art has done.”

Matthew’s oldest work in the exhibition is a double portrait of a mother and daughter, painted circa 1990, and his most recent is an intensely pigmented painting of trees at Bretton Hall.