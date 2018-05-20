Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teachers across Kirklees are being urged to sign up their students to educational workshops that deconstruct the process of making television.

The ‘Script to Screen’ sessions are being run at the Emmerdale Studio Experience at the former ITV studios in Leeds.

They will enable Key Stage 2-5 students to step into the drama of TV production, discover insights on filmmaking and learn interactive elements outside the classroom environment.

Teachers are invited to a free open evening from 4.30pm to 8.30pm on Thursday, May 24. They will be able to take a full tour of the attraction followed by taster sessions of the new workshops.

The new education programme has been designed to be as teacher-friendly as possible, with access to free pre- and post-visit resources complete with learning objectives, outcomes, curriculum links, worksheets and activities.

The education programme is tailored for Key Stages 2-5 with links to the National Curriculum and exam board specifications for English, Film and Media Studies. The workshops have been developed with ITV by Minds Ignited, who have expertise in linking entertainment to the curriculum.

To book a free place teachers should call 0113 4301237 or email Mel Hope-Innes on mhopeinnes@continuumentertainment.co.uk

For more information, visit www.emmerdalestudioexperience.co.uk/educational-visits.