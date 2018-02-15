Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Inspired by thoughts of running the London Marathon – this year on April 22 – and looking for race experience?

Ballot entries for the 2018 event closed months ago (although some charities may still have places available) but why not sign up for one of the many 5K to marathon events taking place in our region between now and early summer. Then, when London Marathon ballot entries open once again in May, for the 2019 race, you can be first to the starters’ post.

We’ve found 10 events, ranging from beginners’ fun runs to serious marathons. Many are run in aid of charity. Places need to be booked for all events. Expect to pay around £10 to £30 for shorter races and up to £40 for marathons.

Slaithwaite Slog, Sunday, February 25.

This Grim Up North event has a flat course along the Colne Valley. Races start at 9.30am and there are places left on the 10k and half marathon. Visit itsgrimupnorthrunning.co.uk for details and booking.

Hot Toddy Road Race, Sunday, March 11.

Race 10k from Todmorden Cricket Club with the Todmorden Harriers. Starts at 11am. Visit todharriers.co.uk for details.

Red Rose Ultra, Sunday, March 18.

Definitely not one for beginners, but perhaps a great workout for London Marathon runners. The 40-mile course from Delph and around Dove Stone Reservoir takes in moorland, trails, woodlands and spectacular views. Book a place if you dare on oldhamwayultra.co.uk

Temple Newsam Daffodil Dash, Saturday, March 31.

Places remain for the half marathon in the grounds of the stately house near Leeds, starting at 10.30am. Another Grim Up North race.

Chocathlon, Saturday, April 7.

Choose from a 5km or 9km run/walk with chocolate feeding stations. Definitely a fun run and one for beginners. Starts at Standedge Tunnel & Visitor Centre, Marsden in Huddersfield and takes place from 1pm until 3pm. Visit holmfirthevents.co.uk for sign-up links.

Sheffield Half Marathon, Sunday, April 8.

Starting and finishing at the town hall, the route for this race heads out towards the picturesque Peak District before winding back into the city. Runners will gain nearly 1,000ft as they go. For details visit runforall.com

Overgate Hospice 10k and 5k, Sunday, April 15.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Secure a place and raise sponsorship for the hospice by running this 5k or 10 event. Line-up is at 9.30am at Trinity Academy, Shay Lane, Halifax. Visit overgatehospice.org.uk for details.

Cannon Hall Dash, Wednesday, May 9.

This evening race has places on both the five and ten-mile races, which start at 6pm. Grim Up North has the details.

Jane Tomlinson’s Leeds Half Marathon, Sunday, May 13.

This is the 33rd half marathon and last year attracted 9,000 runners. It starts at 9.30am on The Headrow. Visit runforall.com for applications.

Huddersfield Marathon, Sunday, June 3.

Select a half marathon or two laps of the course for a full marathon in this race, which starts on New Hey Road and takes runners across the M 62 into Calderdale and back again. It claims to be the toughest road marathon in the country, so not one for beginners. There is, however a family 5k run as well. The website whiterosemarathons.co.uk has the details.