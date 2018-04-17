Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Legendary cricket commentator Henry Blofeld is coming to Kirklees.

The stalwart of radio’s Test Match Special, who hung up his microphone after 50 years, will entertain an audience of cricket fans at the venue as part of his show – Henry Blofeld: 78, retired – which is touring the country.

The commentator, know for his phrase “My Dear Old Thing” and occasional on-air bloopers will reminisce about his career and the cricketing characters he has met when he appears at Cleckheaton Town Hall on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

The show will be jam-packed of unheard anecdotes from on and off the cricket field as well as stories from the Test Match Special box not heard on radio.

Tickets are now on sale and cost £20. Tickets can be bought from the box office by calling 01484 225755 or by booking online at KirkleesTownHalls.co.uk.

Henry will be signing copies of his book after the show.