Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A town centre is set to welcome thousands of visitors with the next of its popular market days.

Brighouse will host a summer Artisan Market this August with more locally made food and crafts from stalls across the town centre.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 19, with dozens of Yorkshire producers and businesses attending to tempt in visitors.

Anne Colley, chairman of the Brighouse Business Initiative, said: “It has been a challenging time for retailers and businesses in Brighouse with the recent introduction of on-street car parking charges.

“We think that decision by Calderdale Council was a mistake and will impact on the town centre so it means events like the Artisan Market are even more important.

“We always get amazing support and crowds for our events in Brighouse and hope to welcome back regular faces and attract some new visitors for our August Artisan Market which promises to be tastier and more tempting than ever.”

This will be the second Sunday Artisan Market following the successful first event in April and it’s hoped more people from Brighouse and beyond will join the fun to see, sample and shop.

Final details of stalls are being put together and anyone interested in having a stall can visit www.brighousemarket.co.uk .