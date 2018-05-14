Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people are expected to attend a flypast of the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The Peak District is gearing up for spectators to flood in on Wednesday, May 16, for the flypast over Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs.

The BBMF Lancaster will make two passes over the Derwent Dam for the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force and the 75th Anniversary of the 617 Squadron Dambusters operation.

The Lancaster flight will take place at Upper Derwent Valley, Peak District National Park, and will overfly Ladybower Dam at 12.05pm.

The BBMF said: “The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) is scheduled to fly its Lancaster bomber down the Derwent Valley and over the Eyebrook Reservoir on 16 May 2018 to mark the 75th anniversary of 617 Squadron’s raid on German dams (Operation Chastise).

“Operation Chastise was an attack on the major dams of western Germany, carried out during the night of 16-17 May 1943 by Royal Air Force No. 617 Squadron, later called the Dambusters, using a purpose-built “bouncing bomb” developed by Sir Barnes Wallis.

“The dams of the Derwent Valley and Eyebrook Reservoir were amongst practice sites used in preparation for the raid.”

Due to the popularity of such events, spectators are warned to get to the viewing site early.

Parking will be on a first come first serve basis, with Derwent Lane closed to general traffic.

Heatherdene Car Park will be reserved for emergency vehicles and not available for public parking, areas around Ladybower will be subject to additional traffic restrictions and there is no overnight parking.

The nearest railway station is in Bamford. Walking distance to Ladybower Dam is approximately two miles, and to Derwent Dam/Fairholmes, five miles.

An alternative flight path will take in Chatsworth House.