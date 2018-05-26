Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vintage buffs can look forward to a long, hot summer of 1940s events in our area - all offering the chance to embrace elegant Forties fashions and enjoy big band music.

The 2018 season of wartime weekends and Forties festivals begins on June 2 and 3 with the Brighouse 1940s Weekend, one of the biggest events of its kind in the region, offering two whole days of re-enactment parades, music and period costumes. Everyone who’s anyone dresses up for this festival, which includes a big band concert and dance on Saturday, June 2. Visit brighouse1940sweekend.co.uk for a full programme.

Meltham Memories Wartime Weekend is on June 30 and July 1, taking the small Pennine town back to the 1940s. Organisers are still looking for volunteers to help out. Visit melthammemories.co.uk for details of how to take part.

In nearby Uppermill, just across the border with Lancashire, The Yanks are Back in Saddleworth on August 11 and 12. The festival lays claim to be the North’s longest-running wartime weekend, promising vintage vehicles, fashion and live entertainment. It takes place at Saddleworth School. Details from yanksarebackinsaddleworth.co.uk