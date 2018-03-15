Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Honley Ladies Choir, Slaithwaite: Sunday, March 18.

Spend an afternoon with the ladies choir and the newly-formed Honley Girls Choir as they perform under the baton of Emily Reaves, musical director of both ensembles. The concert, in St James’ Church, Bankgate, starts at 2pm. Tickets are £5 on the door.

Jazz at the Head of Steam: Wednesday, March 21.

Guitar Man Jamie Taylor, trombonist Kevin Holborough, Jason Scott on keyboard, bass Paul Chamberlain and drummer Paul Smith entertain at the regular Head of Steam Jazz Club night in Huddersfield. Show starts at 8.30pm. Pay £3 to £5 on the door.

Jane Eyre, Barnsley Civic: Thursday, March 22.

A new adaptation of the iconic Charlotte Bronte novel by Dyad Productions, which specialises in classic theatre with an original and modern twist. Tickets are £10 and £12 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman, Barnsley Civic: Friday, March 23.

Twice winners of BBC Radio 2’s Folk Award for Best Duo, the husband and wife partnership has a 20-year history of music-making and a new album Personae. Expect a set of self-penned numbers and traditional ballads. Tickets are £14.50 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Huddersfield Singers’, St Paul’s Hall: Saturday, March 24.

Hear a rare performance of Dvorak’s Stabat Mater in the Huddersfield Singers’ Easter concert at the University of Huddersfield. This grand-scale ten-movement work was written for a large choir and orchestra but a recently-published edition has restored the composer’s original piano part, making it possible to perform without an orchestra. The choir is also singing Dvorak’s Mass in D for chamber choir and organ. Darius Battiwalla, recently appointed Leeds Borough Organist, will accompany the choir. There’s also a team of soloists – advanced students or recent Huddersfield graduates – including Laura Turner, Charlotte Collier, Sean Brines and Charlie Murray. Tickets are £4 and £10 from huddersfieldsingers.com or 01484 426507.

John Godber’s Shakers, Halifax Playhouse: Saturday, March 24.

Bite My Thumb theatre company presents one of the Yorkshire-born playwright’s most popular works. It’s a wicked comedy set in the 1980s about the characters in a trendy cocktail bar. Ticket details from halifaxplayhouse.org.uk

Stan and Mabel and the Race for Space, Square Chapel Arts Centre: Saturday, March 24.

A story told in concert form and aimed at families, it features Ensemble 360 and narrator Poly Ives.

Century, Lawrence Batley Theatre: Saturday and Sunday, March 24 and 25.

More than 300 students from the Mirfield-based Katie Philpott School of Dance will take to the stage of the Huddersfield theatre in weekend of shows, taking audiences on a whirlwind tour of music and dance in the 20th century. The dancers, aged from three upwards, will cover everything from ballet, tap and jazz to modern theatre, street dance and cheerleading, in a programme that time travels from Clair de Lune and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang through ballet classics and on to Elvis, the Beach Boys, ABBA, Wham and Prince.

Tickets are £12 and £14. There are shows at 2pm and 6.30pm each day. Visit thelbt.org.uk for details.

The Damned United, West Yorkshire Playhouse: Tuesday, March 27, until Saturday, April 7.

David Pearce’s novel about football manager Brian Clough’s disastrous 44-day period with Leeds United returns to the West Yorkshire stage in an adaptation by award-winning playwright Anders Lustgarten. When it was last performed in 2016 the play attracted full houses. It is at the Courtyard Theatre. Tickets from £13.50, wyp.org.uk or 0113 2137700.