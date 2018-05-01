Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Halifax town centre will be closed off from 6am on the day it hosts the Tour de Yorkshire 2018.

Spectators are warned to get into the town early on Sunday, May 6, to bag a spot as public transport will be diverted and road blocks will be in place.

Here’s the travel advice and bus changes for the two race days nearest to Huddersfield.

Friday, May 4 - Barnsley to Ilkley:

For most of the route, starting at 2.20pm Barnsley Town Hall and before heading to Penistone, there will be a rolling road closure programme. This will result in delays to buses while the cycle race passes intersections and key road junctions.

Bus services will not be diverted but will be delayed as the races passes through.

Delays will also be caused by the caravan, which leaves Barnsley at 12pm.

Sunday 6 May - Halifax to Leeds:

Much of Halifax Town Centre will be closed to traffic from 6am-3pm.

Halifax: The rest of the race route in and around Halifax will be managed via a rolling road closure during the publicity caravan and actual race. For most of the route there will be a rolling road closure programme. This will result in delays to buses whilst the cycle race passes intersections and key road junctions.

Temporary bus stops will be operating from Halifax Bus Station on the day.

Calderdale Council says: “The busiest viewing spots in Calderdale are likely to be Cote de Hebden Bridge (King of the Mountain) and Halifax town centre.

“Halifax town centre will be closed to traffic from 6am on Sunday morning to allow race vehicles and cyclists to prepare for the race.

“The peloton will leave the Piece Hall at 12.10pm, but please arrive early as Halifax and the route are expected to be busy. If you’re planning on watching the race in the Piece Hall you are strongly advised to use public transport and arrive early as entry is on a first come first served basis.”

Leeds: There is expected to be major congestion in Leeds City Centre on Sunday and bus services will be delayed or diverted due to the event. Westgate and some of The Headrow will be closed from 11.59pm on Saturday May 5 to 11.59pm on Sunday May 6.

The route of the stage 4 in the City Centre: Park Lane; Westgate; The Headrow; Leeds Town Hall for the finish. Bus stops on these roads will be suspended during the event and will not re-open for the remainder of the day.

The following routes will be affected in the city centre: 1, 5, 11E, 14, 15, 19, 19A, 33, 33A, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 55, 60, 72, 75, 163, 166, 167, 168. 444. 446, 508, 757, X6 and X99.