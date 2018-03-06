Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slow Cooked is markedly different from other takeaways and as a result it's creating a bit of a buzz around Huddersfield.

You won't find pizza, kebabs and burgers there - but you will find roast dinners, Yorkshire pudding wraps and an array of unique hot sandwiches.

The idea is remarkably simple; so simple you wonder why nobody had previously thought of it.

Everyone likes a roast with all the trimmings but sometimes you can't be bothered making one so Slow Cooked will deliver one to your home.

Or for the ultimate portable roast dinner you can have roast beef and most of the trimmings in a Yorkshire pudding wrap.

But is it glorified meals on wheels or a good idea poorly executed?

We sent Dave 'Two Bellies' Himelfield to Skelmanthorpe to test it.

The BBQ pulled pork sandwich

Pulled pork if done correctly is a joy. I say 'if' because most of the pulled pork I've tried tastes like nasty tinned tuna. The pulled swine in my Slow Cooked sandwich did not. It had a lovely barbecue flavoured tang brought out by contrast with the onions, cheese and brioche bun. A few mushrooms in there added to the satisfying bite. Lovely and not a hint of tinned tuna.

4/5

The roast dinner Yorkshire pudding wrap

It's your whole roast dinner wrapped in a Yorkshire pudding. The idea isn't entirely original - the folks at Slow Cooked have never claimed it is - but who cares? It's enough of a white elephant to pique diners' interest. This would of course taste abominable if cheap, processed ingredients were used but there's none of that rubbish here. The roast beef is of the standard you'd expect in a roast dinner, as are the freshly cooked vegetables. It's seriously filling too - occupying a sizeable volume of Dave's two bellies. It comes with a drink for £6 which is pretty good value.

4/5

By the way, you don't have to have beef either; you can pick from a variety of fresh slow cooked meats (there's a reason why it's called Slow Cooked). And you don't have to have the Yorkshire pudding either; a tortilla or baguette may be more your bag.

Chips with gravy and cheese

A version of this - known as 'poutine' - is the national dish of Canada and it's becoming quite fashionable among hip types in big British cities. Anyway, here it is as 'cheesy chips and gravy' and there's some decent spuds, decent gravy (no dirty chip shop gravy) and cheese. Bryan Adams would be proud.

4/5

You can have regular chips or sweet potato fries as well.

The toffee cheese cake

Ok, so this was bought in. But as bought in cakes go this wasn't bad. And at a piddly £1.50 a slice you have no cause to complain.

3/5