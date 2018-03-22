Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Easter weekend in the village of Thurstonland will be celebrated with the unveiling of a new interpretation board, a treasure hunt and a visit by local MP Paula Sherriff.

At the fringe of her Dewsbury constituency, Paula is holding an open question and answer session in St Thomas’ Parish Church from 10.30am until 11.30am on Saturday, March 24. Tea, coffee and cakes will be served.

At 11.30am Paula is unveiling the new information panel near the village war memorial.

David Jones from the Thurstonland Village Association says the ‘interpretation board’ offers information on ten places of interest within the parish boundaries - from its industrial past to the 19th century cricket club. Visitors at the weekend will be able to take part in a treasure hunt based on the ten sites and those who are successful can claim a chocolate Easter egg.

Thurstonland was mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086 as Tostenland or Thorstein’s Land and is a viking village. In 1541 Henry VIII granted the manor of Thurstonland to John Storthes of Storthes Hall. In the 18th and 19th centuries the village had a brickworks and three mine shafts.