Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Workshops and courses in the art of miniature figure painting and scenery building are now being offered at the Creative Arts Hub gallery in Mirfield.

Hub director Mark Milnes, founder of Mirfield Miniatures, is also hoping to launch a wargaming club for enthusiasts.

The gallery is home to a wargaming collector’s centre, supplying unpainted miniature historical, fantasy and science fiction characters used in games such as Warhammer. The workshops, at which children are encouraged to have a go at the highly-detailed task of painting the inch-high figures, are an extension of the many creative activities for youngsters run by the hub.

As Mark says: “I used to paint these figures nearly three decades ago and made regular cash by painting armies for other people. I’d forgotten what an absorbing and relaxing activity it is.”

Most of the figures sold at the hub are pre-owned and either unpainted or stripped ready for painting.

Anyone interested in signing up for a workshop or joining a gaming club should contact Mark at mark@creativeartshub.org.uk