Scarecrows will be popping up around two Huddersfield villages this month.

Scholes and Denby Dale will host scarecrow festivals, which have drawn crowds of thousands in previous years and raised money for local causes.

Here are the scarecrow festivals coming up.

Sunday July 15, Scholes Scarecrow Festival: The theme is children’s books and the event will be raising funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance following a public vote. Start and finish at the Boot and Shoe pub, St George’s Road, Scholes, HD9 1UQ.

Scarecrows will be on display from 9.30am until 4pm but trail maps are available from the Boot and Shoe from 10am.

The Scarecrow Festival was resurrected last year after an absence of many years. It raised funds for another defibrillator in the village.

Visit www.facebook.com/ScholesScarecrowFestival/ for more details.

Saturday and Sunday, July 14-15, Denby Dale Scarecrow Trail.

Based outside The White Hart, Denby Dale. where maps will be available to buy on the weekend.

Scarecrows will be on display around the village for you to guess which children’s book they represent.

Prizes will be for the top three scarecrows as voted by the public. There will also be live music, a barbecue, raffle and events going on around the village with profits split between the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Denby Dale Centre.

Visit www.facebook.com/DenbyDaleDistrictLions/ for further details.