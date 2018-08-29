Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're looking for entertainment close to home there is something for everyone this week.

From rock god tribute acts to 80s movie musicals, the final swansong of a local choir to a tour of Halifax's historical hidden gems, we've got this week's must-see and must-do events in Huddersfield and the surrounding areas.

The ELO Experience will be an awesome evening for any fan, while if you fancy live music the New Mill Club in Holmfirth has got you covered.

And the debut of An Officer and Gentleman is sure to get pulses racing.

Here is the pick of events happening in and around Huddersfield and all the information you need before you go.

Want to add your event to our weekly listings? Email ben.abbiss@reachplc.com with all the details.

The ELO Experience, Saturday 1

The foremost tribute act to Electric Light Orchestra will be stopping in at Victoria Theatre, Halifax, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Complete with a sensational string section, stunning light show and large screen projections, the ELO Experience have been performing their genuine reproduction of the Jeff Lynne show for 12 years now.

Tickets are available now for £25 at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Hobsons Chorus final concert, Saturday 1

The choir has been going since 2002 but Saturday will be its final performance as choir leader Jane Hobson moves on from the singing group that carries her name.

The swansong starts at 7.30pm at Clayton West Chapel in Clayton West.

Entry for adults is £7 and children is £3. Complimentary refreshments included.

New Orleans Wiggle, Sunday 2

The six piece jazz band, New Orleans Wiggle, are playing their monthly hometown gig at the New Mill Club in Holmfirth.

The gig starts at 7.30pm and is expected to last until 10pm.

Tickets cost £5 on the door and there is free parking round the back.

World Premiere of An Officer and a Gentleman, Monday 3 - Saturday 8

This brand new musical, based on the 1982 Oscar-winning movie of the same name, has included the Bradford Alhambra as one of its stops on its premiere tour.

A star-studded cast includes four-time Olivier Award nominee Emma Williams as 'Paula Pofriki' and Jonny Fines in the iconic 'Zack Mayo' role - made famous by Richard Gere in the film.

For one week only Bradford will be treated to numbers such as movie anthem 'Up Where We Belong' and 80s classics 'Alone', 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' and 'Heart Of Glass'.

Tickets cost between £48 and £19 from www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Paul Smith’s Jazz and Blues Mix, Wednesday 5

Jazz Club at Head of Steam in St George's Square, Huddersfield, (HD1 1JB) starts at 8.30pm every Wednesday.

Five piece band, Paul Smith's Jazz and Blues Mix, bring a sax, trombone, keys, bass and drums to liven up the town centre pub.

Cover charge is £3 to £5 per person.

Guide Dogs open day, Thursday 6

Head down to The Yorkshire Rose Pub and Restaurant on Leeds Road (HD1 6NW) at 7.30pm to find out what you can do for the Huddersfield Guide Dogs group.

Meet other supporters and volunteers and get involved in helping those with sight loss in Huddersfield.

Halifax walking tours, Thursday 6 - Sunday 9

A series of tours are set to reveal the history of Halifax's hidden gems.

Organised by Halifax Minster, walking tours start at 11am, 2pm and 3pm from Halifax Town Hall. They take around two hours and finish at the Minster.

Tours cost £5 and must be booked either by calling 01422 355436 or via www.halifaxminster.org.uk/events