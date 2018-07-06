Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of TV’s most popular shows comes to Halifax this weekend when The Antiques Roadshow films at the historic Piece Hall.

Members of the public are welcome to attend – whether or not they have items for valuation – when filming takes place on Sunday, July 8. Doors open at 9.30am and close at 5pm.

However, the programme makers have warned that there may be lengthy queues with about 3,000 people on average attending each Roadshow.

People with items to value will need to queue for reception where they will be assigned a ticket to the team of experts they need to see, such as books and manuscripts or ceramics.

People who have brought as variety of items – such as jewellery, a toy or ceramics – will need to queue to see different experts. If they are with family or friends, they could split up to see the experts separately.

The programme, presented by Fiona Bruce, has been bringing unusual finds and the stories behind them to the screen for more than 40 years. Some of the most valuable items examined by the experts include jewellery by Faberge, Charles Darwin’s handwritten documents on the theory of evolution and a dolls’ house dating from 1705.