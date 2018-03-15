Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the world’s leading experts in pathological criminality is coming to Huddersfield.

American academic and author Matt DeLisi, who was recently made a visiting professor at the University of Huddersfield, has written extensively on psychopathy, criminal behaviour and delinquency.

He will be at the university in May as part of a research project that follows a collaboration with Huddersfield’s Professor Daniel Boduszek. Together they have conducted research with incarcerated homicide and violent offenders from across the world.

Whilst on campus he will deliver a free public lecture on his work with psychopaths and criminals.

A Professor of Criminal Justice Studies at Iowa State University in the United States, Matt DeLisi has contributed to more than 350 scholarly publications mostly in the areas of pathological criminality, psychopathy, self-control, offender and inmate behaviour, and the genetics of antisocial behaviour.

In 2012 he received the prestigious Fellow Award from the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences in the US. He has provided expert testimony and consulted on capital murder and multiple-homicide offender cases in multiple federal and state jurisdictions within the US, specifically with the United States Department of Justice Capital Crimes Unit.

Key books he authored include The Starkweather Syndrome: Exploring Criminal History Antecedents of Homicidal Crime Sprees, and Multiple Homicide Offenders: Offense Characteristics, Social Correlates, and Criminal Careers.

During his visit to Huddersfield he will discuss his role in the university’s large-scale gender-based violence research project ‘none-in-three’, a name deriving from the fact that one in three women globally are now known to experience some form of domestic or sexual violence in their lifetime.

The £4.3 million project, which is funded by the UK government’s Global Challenges Research Council involves conducting intervention research in China, Uganda, India, Jamaica and the UK, now involves Professor DeLisi as an international partner. During his trip he will meet with Professor Boduszek, Dr Agata Debowska and Dr Dominic Willmott to discuss his role.

Professor DeLisi’s lecture entitled Psychopathy as a Unified Theory of Crime will take place on Wednesday, May 2. All are welcome though places are limited. To register and reserve a space email: noneinthree@hud.ac.uk