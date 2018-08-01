Ay up! To celebrate Yorkshire Day on August 1, we thought we'd have a gander at some of t'best sayings to come from God's own country.
There's a lot of wisdom in these here parts, tha knows — and if you talk reight, you should recognise most of them!
We're known for knowing t'most and spending t'least — those Lancashire folk could learn a fair bit from us!
So tek a look thi sen and see how many of these phrases you've said to folk!
Have you said...
- Yev smittled me! (When someone yawns and everyone in the room then yawns too)
- Yorkshire men have short arms, and deep pockets
- Dry thi eyes, funeral face!
- There's none so blind as them won't see
- Well I'll go t'foot or our stairs
- Tea won't make it's sen
- It's two coats warmer here!
- Tha can allus tell a Yorkshire man, but tha can't tell 'im much!
- Yorkshire born, Yorkshire bred, strong in t'arm, weak in t'head!
- Do nowt fer nowt 'cept fer thissen
- Put wood in t'oil!
- Ya great wazzock!
- Fair t'middlin'
- Where there's muck, there's brass
- Tha's nowt but a daft 'a'peth
- Off t'werk
- Ee by gum!
- Bloomin' ummer!
- It's muck or nettles (the Yorkshire version of caught between a rock and a hard place)
- Our lass
- It's slartin' down
- Frame thi sen
- Tha knows
- Ovver yonder
How many of these phrases have you used?
Looking for more inspiration? Try out our Yorkshire lingo generator!
If you're from t'grand White Rose and need some inspiration on what to say put thi problem int little ole and click t'button.
If you're not from Yorkshire (poor thee) then we've opened our 'arts to give thee helping hand - have a go!