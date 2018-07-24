Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A day out promises free trips on old buses that used to run in Huddersfield.

The Dewsbury Bus Museum is holding its Summer Spectacular vintage bus day later this summer for families interested in a free day out.

The public will be able to take a journey round Batley on a variety of buses dating from as far back as 1948.

Some 25 buses will be available to take a tour on, many of which are old vehicles which were in service in Huddersfield from the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

The day out will be held by Clr Gwen Lowe, the Mayor of Kirklees, in support of her chosen charities Kirkwood Hospice and the RSPCA.

Clr Lowe said: “This is a fantastic offer of help from Dewsbury Bus Museum to promote my appeal and I am grateful for their assistance in supporting my chosen charities.”

The buses will operate from the Mill Outlet on Bradford Road, Batley, on August 12 from 10.30am to 4.30am.

Free bus services to the Outlet are offered from Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Halifax and other surrounding areas. More information about times and pick up points is available at www.dewsburybusmuseum.org or via the museum’s Facebook page.