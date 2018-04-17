Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s almost time for the annual Tour de Yorkshire, but if you’ve already been inspired by the race to take up cycling then why not enter your first competitive event this spring.

Sign up for a Spen Valley cycling festival, open to mixed abilities and users of adapted bikes, or join the more demanding Brian Robinson Challenge and tackle the 2014 Tour route up Holme Moss. There’s even the chance to join le Tour itself. While not everyone can be a yellow jersey wearer, everyone can enjoy a day of cycling in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside.

This year’s Tour de Yorkshire, from May 3 to 6, doesn’t cross the Huddersfield area, but stage four on Sunday, May 6, will travel from the neighbouring Halifax Piece Hall to Leeds. There are opportunities for amateur cyclists and those who want to cycle for charity to enter the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire ride, starting and finishing in Leeds, which takes place on Sunday, May 6. There are three routes, ranging from 30 miles to 80 miles. Visit letour.yorkshire.com for entry details.

However, if you just want to enjoy a non-competitive bike ride in the fresh air, then try one of Kirklees and Calderdale’s many safe cycling routes. They include the 11-mile Calder Valley Greenway from Huddersfield to Dewsbury; a canalside route from Hebden to Brighouse (25 miles return); the Spen Valley Greenway, a 7-mile disused railway path linking Dewsbury to Oakenshaw; or the much shorter Meltham Greenway, which links the village with Lockwood railway station via a disused line. For details of all visit kirklees.gov.uk

Brian Robinson Challenge, Huddersfield: Sunday, April 29.

This annual charity fund-raiser starts from New College in Huddersfield and takes in some of the most spectacular Pennine scenery, including Holme Moss, Buckstone’s Moor and Standedge, in a 70-mile route that organisers describe as tough. The race is named after the first British stage winner in the Tour de France and the man who campaigned to bring the event to Yorkshire. There’s a closed-road roll out and those who have not raced before can enjoy the first 12 miles without any turns, although they may face snowy conditions on high ground. Entry is £27.50, with details from brcr.co.uk

Around £60,000 has been raised in previous races, for a variety of charities.

John Radford Mixed Ability Memorial Ride & Cycling Festival, Spenborough: Saturday, May 5.

An all-ability inclusive ride from Spenborough Track in memory of the late John Radford , a veteran cyclist who died after being struck in a road rage incident back in 2013. There’s road ride in the morning, Greenway ride in the afternoon and rides around the track all day from 10am until 3pm. Entry is £4 and all entrants will receive a medal for taking part. This is a perfect opportunity for beginners to test their pedal power. Not owning a bike is no obstacle to entering as two-wheel and adapted bikes and helmets will be available to borrow. Visit streetbikes.org.uk for more information.