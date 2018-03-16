Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy a scenic tour of television’s best known Yorkshire village?

When the Emmerdale cameras stop rolling the gates open as cast and crew down scripts for the weekend to allow visitors to enjoy an exclusive tour of the village that is home to one of the nation’s best loved soaps.

The village is now open for the 2018 season, on selected weekends until the end of June.

Guests are taken by coach to the closed set location within the Harewood Estate near Leeds for a 90-minute guided walking tour of the purpose-built set that includes the exterior sets of the famous Woolpack pub, the village hall and other landmarks.

There’s plenty of time to take photos and the opportunity to buy snacks, refreshments and souvenirs.

It’s the only tour of the real working set available to the general public.

Nikki Jacobs, general manager of the attraction, said: “It’s always an exciting time when we open the village for tours. Our visitors love having the chance to stroll through the iconic village and learn all about how the soap is filmed there.”

Tickets are £32 per person and the tour must be pre-booked by visiting www.emmerdalestudioexperience.co.uk/village-tour/ or calling the reservations team on 01904 261262.