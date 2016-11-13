Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

October in this year saw Canadian singer Bryan Adams make history when his hit single (Everything I Do) I Do it for You, entered its 15th successive week at number one in the UK singles charts.

The year 1991 also saw computer retailer PC World open its first store, in Croydon, Surrey.

In November, singer Freddie Mercury announced he was suffering from AIDS. He died just 24 after going public with the news.

The following month, Bohemian Rhapsody returned to the top of the charts after 16 years, with the re-release proceedings going to the Terence Higgins Trust.

In Huddersfield, Leanne Sharples, 11, was crowned as the Sunday school of St Bartholomew's Church, Meltham.

Polar walker Robert Swann was in Huddersfield to launch a Kirklees schools environmental project backed by the United Nations.

