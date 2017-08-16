Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a missing man has been informed after a body was found in Brighouse.

Police put out an appeal for 75-year-old Barry Nicholson after he vanished in that area.

He was known to walk in Brighouse and visit pubs there.

They provided this photograph and Mr Nicholson is described as white and around 5ft tall with a long white beard and grey hair.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 8.45pm on Tuesday evening to an area of water near River Street in Brighouse following a report that a body was in the water.

“Officers attended and the body of an elderly male was recovered by colleagues from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“The family of Barry Nicholson who was last seen on Sunday evening have been informed.”