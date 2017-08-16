Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 36-year-man has told a jury he had no involvement in a shooting which left an innocent clubber injured.

The prosecution has alleged that Bradley man Martin Harriott “assisted or encouraged” his friend Wayne Bucknor when he discharged a handgun across a crowded dance floor at the Kewz Bar in January 2016.

Bucknor, 35, from Mirfield , has already admitted possessing the firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and assaulting Louis Jackson, who was hit in the face by the bullet causing a puncture wound to his cheek.

Harriott, of Staynton Crescent, has denied the same charges and today (Tuesday) he told the jury at Bradford Crown Court that he wasn’t aware that a firearm had been discharged in the busy club that night.

The prosecution has alleged that Harriott left the bar with Bucknor about 20 minutes before the shooting, but they returned in Harriott’s Honda Civic which was parked opposite the club.

Harriott explained to the jury that they had gone to get the car because they were going to collect two women from the club.

The prosecution has alleged that Harriott was “keeping watch” while Bucknor reached into the car, but the defendant said his friend had been looking for his mobile phone.

The CCTV footage from outside the club showed Bucknor putting on gloves as they crossed the road, but Harriott said he was walking in front of his friend and he did not see that happen.

During questioning by his barrister Andrew Petterson, Harriott said they had been looking around the rooms in the club to try and find the two women.

Harriott was caught on CCTV following one of the women and Bucknor up the stairs shortly before the shooting, but he said he had then stopped to talk to someone in a corridor on the landing.

“We know that a firearm was discharged upstairs. Were you aware of that?” asked Mr Petterson.

“No,” replied Harriott.

“Did you see where Mr Bucknor had gone once he had gone upstairs?” asked Mr Petterson.

“No,” said Harriott.

The defendant said as Bucknor came downstairs he said something along the lines of ‘the other woman wasn’t coming’ and he carried on talking to a man until Bucknor called him.

He said the pair and the woman got in the Honda and drove to her home in Fartown.

Harriott was later arrested by armed officers at his partner’s home and he initially denied being Martin Harriott.

Mr Petterson asked Harriott why he did that and he replied: “Because I was scared. It was armed police that came for me and I’ve never had armed police turn up at my door.”

The prosecution has alleged that Harriott stopped using his mobile phone number after the shooting, but he told the jury that he had lost the device.

The trial continues.