What’s your business motto?

Turnover is vanity, profit is sanity. By keeping this at the forefront of my mind at all times, it enables us to have a business we can build on.

How do you make contacts which are useful for business?

We have been in business for 25 years so we have forged a good reputation and name for ourselves within the industry , which in turn brings new contacts to us organically. We don’t take this for granted though and also use strategic marketing to make sure we stay in the thoughts of our customers. We also visit and exhibit at the relevant trade shows throughout the year.

What makes your business different?

We are very proudly “Yorkshire” in our approach to business. We offer quality and honesty. We have skilled staff producing top quality products that our customers know will stand the test of time.

What do you always have with you?

An open mind. I will always listen to customer requirements, staff suggestions and possible business opportunities.

Do you dress-up or dress-down for business?

I think the term is “smart casual” – shirt, smart jeans and shoes.

Which person has inspired you most in your business life and in what way?

My dad. He started the business back in 1980, so business has always been a part of my life. Without it being rammed down my throat, I have gained knowledge through my dad’s business acumen and work ethic that gave me the grounding and understanding as to what is required in order to run and grow a successful business.

What’s your proudest achievement in business?

Becoming MD of Horizon. I have been very fortunate that my opinion has always mattered and has been taken seriously right from the start of my time at Horizon. As my dad looked to take a step back from the business, his trust in me to take over the running of the business and to make the key decisions on a daily basis is defiantly my proudest achievement.

What’s your company’s greatest asset?

Our skill as manufacturers. We have the skill set amongst our staff to be able to turn our hand to produce whatever products our customers require. We then back that up with excellent communication and service by working closely with our customers throughout the course of the job or project to exceed their expectations.

Do you use social media and if so with how much success?

I don’t use it personally, but I am fully aware of the advantages social media is having on business in general and this is something we build into our marketing activity.

If you hadn’t gone down your chosen career path, what would you be doing?

I’d have been a professional footballer. One small thing let me down though and that was talent! Seriously though, as I’ve been brought up with business in the family, it is all I’ve known and I’ve never contemplated doing anything else.

Give us one tip for a successful business

Never underestimate cash flow. Sounds obvious, but it can be very easy to get swept up in all the other aspects of running a business. But at the end of the day, if you don’t ensure that more money is coming in to the company than money going out – you won’t be around for long.

At what time of the day are you most creative or inspired?

Early in the morning walking my dog. The head is clear and my mind is at its most active. I’ll be making notes on my phone of strategies, opportunities, new products, improved systems that I can look to implement to continually look at developing and improving Horizon.

How do you relax away from work?

I think it’s important to be able to switch off and enjoy the reason you work for a living. Maybe it’s hard to 100% switch off, but when I’m with my family I am committed to them and we will do fun things and holiday whenever we can. To totally relax, I don’t think there is anything better than sitting in a ski lift on the way up a mountain with the crisp fresh air filling your lungs, looking forward to skiing back down the slope.

When do you take your coffee break?

We have a steady flow of tea throughout the day! The kettle seems to get as much use as the telephone in our office!

Who would you most like to have a coffee with?

I am going to cheat a bit here. During the week I would love to have a coffee with Dean Hoyle . What he has achieved in business and the way he has backed Huddersfield Town and the supporters is fantastic. He seems to have the ability to make big decisions correctly and to hear his thought processes would be interesting. And at the weekend I’d love to have a coffee with my grandma. She’s no longer with us, but as someone who doesn’t really open up much, I could always talk to her about anything and she had that very “grandma” knack of always being able to say the right thing.

What’s your coffee break favourite?

I’m a Tetley tea man, but if I do have a coffee at a shop it will be a Flat White. Nice and strong.