Police have released new CCTV images in a bid to trace a suspected arsonist who caused £30,000 of damage – at a fire station.

A suspect involved in an arson attack at Mirfield Fire Station is thought to have ignited the contents of a wheelie bin at the rear of the building, which was pushed against it and the building caught on fire.

Several thousand pounds worth of damage was caused to the fire station due to the fire including extensive damage to the structure of the building as well as life-saving equipment and charity donations being destroyed.

Kirklees CID would like to speak to these men in connection with the incident, which happened at 6.35am on Saturday June 24 at the fire station on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 18-25-years-old, 5ft 7in to 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark coloured top, jeans with faded patches on the front and white trainers.

Det Insp Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who recognises the person in the images we have released, or has any information about the incident itself to come forward to help with our enquiries.

“This incident caused £30,000 of damage to a public resource and also had the potential to significant impact public safety and we are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID, via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170288041 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

It comes as Mirfield Fire Station, which has historically organised and hosted a Santa’s Grotto each year, will benefit from a sponsored pram push to raise funds.

The arson attack damaged a lot of the grotto equipment which will need to be replaced.

Mirfield will host a sponsored half a mile pram push on Saturday, August 5 to replace the ruined decorations.

The event will be held at 10.30am starting from Knowl Park play area and following a route along Doctor Lane and Ings Grove Park before finishing at the fire station where there will be refreshments and the chance to sit in a fire engine. The pram push is open to all ages.

Sponsor forms can be found on the Facebook page “Sponsored Half Mile Pram Push to Raise Money for Mirfield Fire Station”. Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/care-johnson .