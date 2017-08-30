Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A by-election is to be held in Kirklees after a Labour councillor was expelled for not attending council meetings for six months.

Amanda Stubley had been a councillor in the safe seat of Batley East for six years.

She had previously been suspended by the Regional Labour Party after a dramatic confrontation with far-right supporters in the run-up to a by-election last year following the death of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox. Her term was due to end in May 2018.

Ms Stubley was also accused of posting inappropriate and provocative messages on social media.

The 46-year-old mother-of-two clashed with protesters in Batley Market Place during the Parliamentary by-election campaign and the furious exchange with English Democrat supporters was filmed and later broadcast on Channel 4 News.

Kirklees Council leader David Sheard, who has been a good friend of Ms Stubley for many years, said: “The six-month non-attendance record leads to automatic disqualification which took place a week last Monday.

“We couldn’t contact her. Officers tried to contact her and left a message with her son but we have heard nothing. It’s very sad. We all tried to help but she chose to go her own way.

“A by-election will now be held during the next school holidays – the week commencing October 23 – and it is up to the local branch to choose a candidate which they will do over the next few days.”

He said the by-election would be approved at the next full council meeting on September 13.

Ms Stubley had been ill and previously told the Examiner she had multiple sclerosis and had been in hospital.

After her suspension by the Labour Party she told the Examiner she had quit the party in disgust at the “way I have been treated.”

In January she was said to be on sick leave from the council and said the affair had made her ill.

Ms Stubley’s Batley East colleague Fazila Fadia said: “It’s a difficult situation and to be honest I was still learning the ropes so I didn’t get to see too much of Amanda.”

Ms Stubley’s picture and contact details have been removed from the council website and a council spokesman said: “As a result of Batley East ward councillor Amanda Stubley not attending council meetings for six months, the position she held has now become vacant.

“The council will make a formal declaration of the vacancy at the next council meeting on September 13.

“This will start the by-election process, which will follow the normal timetable with the notice of election being published on September 21.”