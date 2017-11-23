The video will start in 8 Cancel

A community is gearing up to battle an unpopular housing plan for the third time.

Members of Save Mirfield warned last summer that Bellway Homes was plotting another attempt to build houses at Balderstone Hall fields, off narrow Wellhouse Lane.

In 2015 the housing firm pulled out of its plan to construct more than 130 homes, just a few minutes before councillors were due to consider it.

The eleventh hour withdrawal came 16 years after the firm lost a public inquiry for a new build estate on the same plot, behind Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School.

In July, Mirfield town councillor Steve Benson, revealed they had twice offered Bellway a six-figure sum for the land – most recently £146,000 – to stop the development.

He said Bellway had “politely declined” the latest offer, funded by two wealthy Mirfield residents, but confirmed it was still on the table if the developer wanted to pull out of its long held ambition to build on the land.

Now campaigners’ worst fears have been realised after the developer lodged a new planning application with Kirklees Council.

This time the Newcastle-based homes firm has applied for a much reduced plan.

It wants to build 61 homes, with access through Woodward Court, a cul-de-sac adjacent to the primary school.

Clr Benson said he was “devastated” that Bellway had dropped an “unwanted Christmas present” on the people of Mirfield.

He said drainage and traffic issues, topped the list of issues in their 52-page objection document and revealed Mirfield Town Council had backed his proposal to provide cash towards a campaign fund.

The money could be used to pay for a planning consultant or lawyer to fight the plan.

“We really believe this development will cause problems if it’s built,” said Clr Benson.

“People aren’t against all development in Mirfield but this one is in the worst place for a lot or reasons.”

He said the extra homes would create a number of issues for nearby residents including potential surface water flooding of a nearby electricity sub-station, waterlogging of gardens, traffic jams, danger to schoolchildren and a loss of wildlife.

Campaigners’ main fears are the expected extra 100 cars that could cause problems on the already single-file sections of Wellhouse Lane and Hepworth Lane.

At peak times, such as the end of the school day, the road becomes blocked to traffic coming from Flash Lane as the road is only wide enough for cars coming in one direction.

The school entrance is also only 70m from where the additional traffic would be exiting the housing estate.

Bellway’s application documents say the development will “respect the setting” of the Grade 2 listed Balderstone Hall while also retaining the amenity and privacy of existing homes.

Twelve of the 61 houses will be “affordable homes” – either social housing or property offered to those eligible for subsidised homes.

The controversial plan is expected to be referred to Kirklees Council’s Heavy Woollen planning sub-committee.